Princess Cruises suspends operations due to coronavirus

Friday, 13 March 2020
Princess Cruises announced Thursday that it is temporarily suspending global operations of its 18 cruise ships for the next 60 days after dozens of passengers on two of its ships were diagnosed with the coronavirus. The suspension is effective immediately and will apply to voyages departing through May 10. The cruise line, which is owned by parent company Carnival Corporation, employs 35,000 and serves more than 50,000 guests from 70 countries on a daily basis. Its cruises include ports all over…
 As the Grand Princess cruise ship was docked at the Port of Oakland for the fourth day, Princess Cruises announced it is suspending operations until at least May due to the coronavirus. Anne Makovec reports. (3/12/20)

