Encore Boston Harbor workers put on paid leave after visitor tests positive

bizjournals Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
A person who recently visited the Encore Boston Harbor casino later tested positive for the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. The Boston Globe has identified the individual as Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell, one of two Jazz players who have tested positive for coronavirus. The Utah Jazz played the Boston Celtics last week. A casino spokeswoman said Encore does not disclose personal information about its guests. The person visited the Everett hotel and casino, owned and operated by Wynn Resorts…
 Encore Boston Harbor Is taking new steps for the coronavirus.

Encore casino, other venues cancel and postpone events

Encore Boston Harbor, the Everett casino owned by Wynn Resorts, is remaining open but postponing or canceling events originally slated for this month. Encore...
bizjournals

Encore Boston Harbor to screen guests for virus

Encore Boston Harbor, the Everett casino and hotel owned and operated by Wynn Resorts Ltd., is taking the physical temperatures of guests who look ill as a...
bizjournals


