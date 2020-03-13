SF Travel makes grim assessment of COVID-19 impact, announces layoffs Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

Within a week of San Francisco’s first confirmed case of COVID-19, the damage the pandemic has caused the city’s hospitality industry is already beyond the pale. “We are in the midst of an unprecedented disruption to our business, far beyond other recent events like 9/11 and the financial crisis of 2008,” said Joe D’Alessandro, president and CEO of the San Francisco Travel Association, in a statement Thursday evening. The association, which markets the city as a global tourist destination,… 👓 View full article

