Hawaii's Merrie Monarch Festival canceled amid coronavirus fears

bizjournals Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The Merrie Monarch Festival, Hawaii's annual hula festival, has been canceled over coronavirus fears, organizers announced Thursday. The hula festival, now in its 57th year, had been slated to take place April 12-18 in Hilo. “The decision was made after serious deliberation and, ultimately, the health and well-being of halau and the thousands who attend the festival is the highest priority in the face of the threat posed by COVID-19.” Merrie Monarch Festivals President Luana Kawelu said in…
