Hawaii's Merrie Monarch Festival canceled amid coronavirus fears

Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Merrie Monarch Festival, Hawaii's annual hula festival, has been canceled over coronavirus fears , organizers announced Thursday. The hula festival, now in its 57th year, had been slated to take place April 12-18 in Hilo. "The decision was made after serious deliberation and, ultimately, the health and well-being of halau and the thousands who attend the festival is the highest priority in the face of the threat posed by COVID-19." Merrie Monarch Festivals President Luana Kawelu said in…


