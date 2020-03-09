South Korean stocks plunge, triggering KOSPI circuit breakers for first time since 2001

Global  

Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares plunged to a near 10-year low on Friday, triggering circuit breakers on the main index for the first time in nearly two decades, as panic over the coronavirus led to a rout in global equities. The won slid to a four-year low, while the benchmark bond yield soared. ** By 0233 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI was down 128.68 points, or 7.02%, at 1,705.65. It earlier fell as much as 8.2% to the lowest since late 2011, and
