Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > China senior medical adviser: coronavirus pandemic 'over by June' if countries act

China senior medical adviser: coronavirus pandemic 'over by June' if countries act

Reuters India Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The global coronavirus pandemic could be over by June if countries mobilise to fight it, a senior Chinese medical adviser said on Thursday, as China declared the peak had passed there and new cases in Hubei fell to single digits for the first time.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: WHO Declares Coronavirus a Pandemic

WHO Declares Coronavirus a Pandemic 01:29

 Officials of the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the pandemic from its Geneva headquarters on Wednesday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Gordon Chang weighs in on the US response to the coronavirus pandemic [Video]Gordon Chang weighs in on the US response to the coronavirus pandemic

Asia expert Gordon Chang joins Larry King on PoliticKING to weigh in on the U.S response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 06:56Published

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus [Video]Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus

Actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have revealed that they have tested positive for coronavirus while in Australia. Hanks shared the news on his Instagram page, shortly after the virus was declared a..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 03:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: China says ‘peak has passed here’, pandemic ‘over by June’ if countries act


Indian Express

Africa: WHO Declares Coronavirus A Pandemic, UN Says Countries Should Do More

[UN News] Countries must "double-down" on their efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, the UN health agency said on Wednesday, after announcing that...
allAfrica.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TaiiCharinthorn

Taii Charinthorn RT @MailOnline: Coronavirus pandemic will be over by June if countries follow China's example of taking strict measures, senior Beijing med… 45 seconds ago

hatheek4u

Mohamed Hatheek Global coronavirus pandemic will be over by June if countries follow China's example of taking strict measures, sen… https://t.co/PwljLQ7OUu 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.