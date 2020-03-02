Sensex tanks over 3,000 points, Nifty down by 966 points; hits lower circuit

Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The markets opened the red for the second consecutive day today (March 13, 2020). The BSE Sensex tanked below 3000 points at 29,687.52 down by almost 9.43% while Nifty opened at 8,624.05 down by 966.10 points at almost 10%, morning amid coronavirus fears 👓 View full article

