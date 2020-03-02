Global  

Sensex tanks over 3,000 points, Nifty down by 966 points; hits lower circuit

Zee News Friday, 13 March 2020
The markets opened the red for the second consecutive day today (March 13, 2020). The BSE Sensex tanked below 3000 points at 29,687.52 down by almost 9.43% while Nifty opened at 8,624.05 down by 966.10 points at almost 10%, morning amid coronavirus fears.
Trading halt: Sensex crashes over 3,000 points; Nifty hits 10% lower circuit

Spooked by the coronavirus outbreak, domestic markets witnessed another day of carnage as the indices crashed sharply in opening trade with the broader NSE Nifty...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNAZee News

Nifty fell 10.07% or 966.10 points to touch a three-year low of 8,624.05

This is the first time in 12 years that Indian markets have hit the lower circuit.
Hindu

