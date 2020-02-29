She manages $3B in expenses for the country's largest private health care network

Dallas-based Steward Health Care operates 35 hospitals across 10 states and has grown rapidly, doubling in size twice over the past two years.



Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus: UK moves to 'delay phase'



The UK has mainly moved into the "delay phase" of tackling coronavirus, England's chief medical officer has said, as the country's 90th case was confirmed. Professor Chris Whitty, who was being grilled.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published 1 week ago Nursing Home Patients, Staff Show 'Some Sort Of Symptoms' Of Coronavirus



Two of three confirmed coronavirus cases in Washington state had links to a long-term care facility in the city of Kirkland. According to Reuters, state health officials say more than 50 other.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34 Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources IBC, Jefferson sign new provider contract emphasizing valued-based care Jefferson Health and Independence Blue Cross said Friday that have signed a new three-year value-based provider contract that promotes population health....

bizjournals 1 week ago



Doctor bait: HB257 would create fund to help pay health care provider loans (Opinion) The Health Care Provider Loan Repayment Program can leverage state and private resources without raising taxes to solve challenges in healthcare.

Delawareonline 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this