Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > American Airlines pilot based in DFW tests positive for coronavirus

American Airlines pilot based in DFW tests positive for coronavirus

bizjournals Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
An American Airlines pilot has tested positive for the coronavirus, the company confirmed Thursday evening. The pilot is based in North Texas, and the company's chief medical officer and leaders from its pilot office have been in touch with pilot who tested positive for the coronavirus, said a spokesperson for American Airlines Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAL). "We are in close contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health officials and are coordinating with them on all…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published < > Embed
News video: American Airlines Pilot Pilot Based Out Of DFW Tests Positive For Coronavirus

American Airlines Pilot Pilot Based Out Of DFW Tests Positive For Coronavirus 00:16

 The airline has not provided information regarding recent flights or the condition of any crews that worked with the infected pilot.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife has tested positive for coronavirus, his office announced Thursday night.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:24Published

Marine tests positive for coronavirus [Video]Marine tests positive for coronavirus

Marine tests positive for coronavirus

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Japan Airlines cabin attendant tests positive for coronavirus

A Japan Airlines Co Ltd cabin attendant has tested positive for coronavirus, the airline said on Monday, the latest case in what has become a widening outbreak...
Reuters India

American Airlines extends window to waive change fees in wake of coronavirus

American Airlines has extended its window to waive change fees amid mounting concerns surrounding the spread of the coronavirus.  The Fort Worth, Texas-based...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

gustavo_perez1

Gustavo Perez RT @passantino: CNN: An American Airlines pilot has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the airline and a second source familiar… 4 minutes ago

TheCoffeyFirm

The Coffey Firm RT @startelegram: American Airlines pilot based in Dallas-Fort Worth tests positive for the coronavirus https://t.co/OhnWvyfKjm 5 minutes ago

Jaxhana

Tamara L Ernst RT @business: Pilot based in Dallas-Fort Worth becomes first at American Airlines to be diagnosed with coronavirus, and may be among the fi… 10 minutes ago

DanHuddTweets

Dan (Economy Minus) Huddleston I will dox this person if he comes near me. You know who you are. https://t.co/zxC2udMPhY 11 minutes ago

MsJacquelineJoy

Jacqueline Joy RT @startelegram: American Airlines pilot based in Dallas-Fort Worth tests positive for the coronavirus https://t.co/1qR6dLeDV5 14 minutes ago

tanisaJ

Tanisa Jeffers American Airlines pilot based in North Texas tests positive for coronavirus, company says https://t.co/J3tgRUQ1fN 15 minutes ago

GloriaCampos

Gloria Campos RT @NBCDFW: #BREAKING - DFW Based American Airlines Pilot Test Positive for Coronavirus --> https://t.co/I16RpJVdAb 16 minutes ago

misakitheninja

Hera RT @nypost: American Airlines pilot based out of Dallas tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/xgXzZeU6xC https://t.co/npQMB8xIz6 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.