Markets recover sharply, Sensex over 33127 points, Nifty trades over 9,500

Zee News Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The markets opened the red for the second consecutive day today (March 13, 2020). The BSE Sensex tanked below 3000 points at 29,687.52 down by almost 9.43% while Nifty opened at 8,624.05 down by 966.10 points at almost 10%, morning amid coronavirus fears.
Sensex tanks over 3,000 points, Nifty down by 966 points; hits lower circuit

The markets opened the red for the second consecutive day today (March 13, 2020). The BSE Sensex tanked below 3000 points at 29,687.52 down by almost 9.43% while...
Zee News

Markets bounce back as Sensex up by 349 points, Nifty at 9,645.40

Trading in Nifty has been halted for 45 minutes due to lower circuit limit after the market fell over 10% during initial trading
DNA


