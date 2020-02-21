Chick-fil-A To Start Retail Sales Of Bottled Sauces

Global  

RTTNews
Restaurant chain Chick-fil-A, Inc. announced its entry into retail sales with its plans to sell two of its most popular sauces in bottles through select stores in Florida. The company hopes for a possible rollout of bottled sauces' retail sales across the nation later this year. In the pilot project, 16-fluid ounce bottles of signature Chick-fil-A and Polynesian Sauces will be available.
