Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Pandemic increasingly takes over daily lives, roils markets

Pandemic increasingly takes over daily lives, roils markets

SeattlePI.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has taken over daily lives around the globe, overwhelming hospitals, shuttering schools and offices, halting U.S. presidential campaign rallies and world sports while increasing fears about the financial toll.

The intensifying spread of COVID-19 beyond Asia has dashed hopes about a quick containment, even with travel and social events curbed drastically. And political leaders were among those infected or quarantined due to potential exposure.

Asian markets were sinking further Friday, after U.S. stocks had their greatest losses since the Black Monday crash of 1987 and bad European results. Benchmarks in Japan, Thailand and India sank as much as 10%. Losses in mainland China, where the virus is subsiding, were less severe.

In the United States, Congress neared a deal with the Trump administration on a sweeping aid package with sick pay, free testing and other resources to help reassure anxious Americans and calm markets, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

People fretted over the health risks to the elderly, threatened jobs and dwindling savings while caring for children staying home from shuttered schools.

While Washington scrambled to shape an economic rescue package, the European Union pushed back against President Donald Trump's sharp restrictions on travel from Europe to the United States, slamming Trump's "unilateral" decision and declaring the virus a "global crisis, not limited to any continent, and it requires cooperation."

Trump defended his decision to not notify all EU leaders ahead of the announcement. “When they raise taxes on us, they don’t consult us,” Trump said. “I think that’s probably one in the same.”

The spread of the virus in Europe, North America and the Middle East has drawn...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTLA - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Limits Travel to U.S. from Europe; State Dept. Says to `Reconsider Travel Abroad` Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Trump Limits Travel to U.S. from Europe; State Dept. Says to `Reconsider Travel Abroad` Amid Coronavirus Outbreak 02:52

 President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he is sharply restricting passenger travel from 26 European nations to the U.S. and moving to ease the economic cost of a viral pandemic that is roiling global financial markets and disrupting the daily lives of Americans.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

European Shares Set For Weaker Open On Pandemic Worries

European stocks look set to open lower on Thursday to extend losses from the previous session as investors asses the economic cost of a viral pandemic that is...
RTTNews


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.