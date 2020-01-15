Global  

Govt revokes detention of Farooq Abdullah

Friday, 13 March 2020
Dr. Abdullah was first detained on August 5, 2019 and was arrested under the J&K Public Safety Act on September 15, 2019.
J&K: Former IAS offocer turned politician Shah Faesal booked under PSA|OneIndia News [Video]J&K: Former IAS offocer turned politician Shah Faesal booked under PSA|OneIndia News

J&K leader Shah Faesal booked under PSA after been in detention since a long time. Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah & Farooq Abdullah have also been booked under the Public Safety Act.

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:31Published

D Raja asks if everything is normal in J&K then why not release Farooq Abdullah and others|Oneindia [Video]D Raja asks if everything is normal in J&K then why not release Farooq Abdullah and others|Oneindia

D RAJA SAYS IF NORMALCY IN J&K THEN WHY NOT RELEASE FAROOQ ABDULLAH, D RAJA SAYS IF EVERYTHING IS NORMAL IN VALLEY THEN WHY NOT RELEASE POLITICAL ACTIVISTS?, D RAJA SAYS WHY IS THE GOVT NOT ALLOWING..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:00Published

BFallacy

Busting Fallacy RT @Supriya23bh: Govt revokes detention of Dr Farooq Abdullah... https://t.co/o01ePNOyIR 15 seconds ago

acgee

Abhilash RT @ABPNews: J-K Govt Revokes Detention Of Former CM #FarooqAbdullah with Immediate effect https://t.co/AwyHoCFcbU https://t.co/qXFoMisoPb 20 seconds ago

ABPNews

ABP News J-K Govt Revokes Detention Of Former CM #FarooqAbdullah with Immediate effect https://t.co/AwyHoCFcbU https://t.co/qXFoMisoPb 58 seconds ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times "Welcome the belated release of ⁦Dr Farooq Abdullah...his detention was a disgrace", tweets @ShashiTharoor after Ja… https://t.co/nkADA1CkOe 1 minute ago

TOIIndiaNews

TOI India J&K govt revokes Farooq Abdullah's detention order https://t.co/dgzYtFkJQ5 1 minute ago

TOITopStories

TOI Top Stories J&K govt revokes Farooq's detention order https://t.co/8q3asrNeNt 1 minute ago

humashahid27

Huma Shahid RT @ahmedalifayyaz: BREAKING HERE: J&K GOVT REVOKES PSA DETENTION ORDER OF FORMER CHIEF MINISTER AND @JKNC_ PRESIDENT DR FAROOQ ABDULLAH. 2 minutes ago

Benightedeye

Call me by your name RT @nielspeak: J&K govt revokes detention order against former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah with immediate effect. Abdullah has been in detention… 2 minutes ago

