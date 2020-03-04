Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Cobalt Blue Holdings CEO makes on-market purchase of 100,000 shares

Cobalt Blue Holdings CEO makes on-market purchase of 100,000 shares

Proactive Investors Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) CEO and director Joe Kaderavek has acquired 100,000 shares in the company for 10 cents per share for a total of $10,000. The shares were purchased for the Kaderavek Family Trust and Kaderavek Superfund of which Josef and Ariane Kaderavek are the registered holders. Prior to the acquisition, the Kaderavek Family Trust held 1,166,667 and the Kaderavek Superfund held 2,220,918. The purchase takes the Kaderavek Superfund to 2,320,918 shares and the total shares in Cobalt Blue to 3,987,585. Product sample program Cobalt Blue recently launched a cobalt product sample program where cobalt products and sulphur samples from a metallurgical testing centre will be provided to top-tier companies in the cobalt-for-battery supply chain. The company is establishing a new testing centre in Broken Hill from which varying specifications of cobalt products, including mixed hydroxides and sulphates, will be produced for potential commercial partners. This pilot plant will will produce at least 100 kilograms of cobalt sulphate, will then be upgraded to a larger-scale, fully integrated demonstration plant producing 1-2 tonnes of cobalt sulphate from processing up to 2,000 tonnes of ore. Near-term pilot plant operations are planned to begin mid-year at about the same time that an ore reserve update for the Broken Hill Cobalt Project (BHCP) will be released.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Market News Video - Published < > Embed
News video: Thursday Sector Leaders: Education & Training Services, Water Utilities

Thursday Sector Leaders: Education & Training Services, Water Utilities 01:08

 In trading on Thursday, education & training services shares were relative leaders, down on the day by about 6.6%. Leading the group were shares of K12, up about 17.8% and shares of Chegg up about 2.9% on the day.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Transportation Services, Shipping Stocks [Video]Tuesday Sector Leaders: Transportation Services, Shipping Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, transportation services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.4%. Leading the group were shares of Frontline, up about 20.6% and shares of Nordic American..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published

Friday Sector Leaders: Airlines, Trucking Stocks [Video]Friday Sector Leaders: Airlines, Trucking Stocks

In trading on Friday, airlines shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.1%. Leading the group were shares of Hawaiian Holdings, up about 5.3% and shares of Spirit Airlines up about 4.8%..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cobalt Blue will provide testing centre products to cobalt-for-battery supply chain participants

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) has launched a Cobalt Product Sample Program through which cobalt products and sulphur samples from a metallurgical testing...
Proactive Investors

Stock Alert: NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NCSM) Shares Rose On Improved Q4

Shares of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NCSM) soared over 90% on March 3, after the company reported improved Q4 results. NCSM, which has been trading between...
RTTNews


Tweets about this

newswiresau

Newswires $COB Cobalt Blue Holdings director makes on-market purchase of 100,000 shares (via Proactive Investors)… https://t.co/skCfauy9ux 46 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.