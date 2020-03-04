Cobalt Blue Holdings CEO makes on-market purchase of 100,000 shares

Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) CEO and director Joe Kaderavek has acquired 100,000 shares in the company for 10 cents per share for a total of $10,000. The shares were purchased for the Kaderavek Family Trust and Kaderavek Superfund of which Josef and Ariane Kaderavek are the registered holders. Prior to the acquisition, the Kaderavek Family Trust held 1,166,667 and the Kaderavek Superfund held 2,220,918. The purchase takes the Kaderavek Superfund to 2,320,918 shares and the total shares in Cobalt Blue to 3,987,585. Product sample program Cobalt Blue recently launched a cobalt product sample program where cobalt products and sulphur samples from a metallurgical testing centre will be provided to top-tier companies in the cobalt-for-battery supply chain. The company is establishing a new testing centre in Broken Hill from which varying specifications of cobalt products, including mixed hydroxides and sulphates, will be produced for potential commercial partners. This pilot plant will will produce at least 100 kilograms of cobalt sulphate, will then be upgraded to a larger-scale, fully integrated demonstration plant producing 1-2 tonnes of cobalt sulphate from processing up to 2,000 tonnes of ore. Near-term pilot plant operations are planned to begin mid-year at about the same time that an ore reserve update for the Broken Hill Cobalt Project (BHCP) will be released. 👓 View full article

