Outspoken Tesla chief Elon Musk faces $1 billion trial, test of temperament

Reuters Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Elon Musk is expected to defend a $2.2 billion deal in court next week criticized by shareholders as benefiting Musk at the expense of Tesla Inc , and the outcome may depend as much on the chief executive's temperament as on the facts of the case.
News video: Elon Musk Announces Tesla Searching For Location For New Factory In The Central US

Elon Musk Announces Tesla Searching For Location For New Factory In The Central US 00:32

 Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company was looking for locations for a new factory in the central U.S. According to Business Insider, the factory would focus on building its futuristic, all-electric Cybertruck. Musk unveiled the Cybetruck November 2019 and received a mix of reactions. Some liked the...

Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault Lose Billions Over Coronavirus Fears [Video]Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault Lose Billions Over Coronavirus Fears

Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault Lose Billions Over Coronavirus Fears The losses mainly come from company share prices falling due to the fast-spreading disease. Bezos, the world's richest..

Elon Musk: College 'Fun' But 'Not For Learning' [Video]Elon Musk: College 'Fun' But 'Not For Learning'

AP Elon Musk said college is "not for learning" and that you can basically learn anything you want to for free. During a Q&A at the Satellite 2020 conference on Monday, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO..

Tesla chief Elon Musk's trial postponed due to coronavirus

Elon Musk's expected defense of a $2.2 billion deal in court was postponed on Friday from its expected Monday start, due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Reuters

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweets that 'coronavirus panic is dumb'

Tesla Inc's Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted on Friday that the coronavirus "panic" was "dumb".
Reuters


