Outspoken Tesla chief Elon Musk faces $1 billion trial, test of temperament
Friday, 13 March 2020 () Elon Musk is expected to defend a $2.2 billion deal in court next week criticized by shareholders as benefiting Musk at the expense of Tesla Inc , and the outcome may depend as much on the chief executive's temperament as on the facts of the case.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company was looking for locations for a new factory in the central U.S. According to Business Insider, the factory would focus on building its futuristic, all-electric Cybertruck. Musk unveiled the Cybetruck November 2019 and received a mix of reactions. Some liked the...