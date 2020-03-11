gurujeet Coronavirus outbreak live updates: Sensex stages 1,325 points recovery to close at 34,103 https://t.co/iQP6HhsWXt 6 seconds ago Sanjeev Verma Coronavirus outbreak live updates: Sensex stages 1,325 points recovery to close at 34,103 https://t.co/Pnao0X7cid 9 minutes ago Today24 Sensex stages 1,325 points recovery to close at 34,103; Nifty settles above 10,000 – Times of India https://t.co/TLAlcjohcE 19 minutes ago Saniya Agarwal RT @timesofindia: Sensex stages 1,325 points recovery to close at 34,103; Nifty settles above 10,000 https://t.co/DbOaScKNJj 26 minutes ago Times of India Sensex stages 1,325 points recovery to close at 34,103; Nifty settles above 10,000 https://t.co/DbOaScKNJj 29 minutes ago Vogue Stock Sensex stages biggest intraday recovery: From 3300-point fall to 1300-point gain https://t.co/bAP3uNNb2y #Sensex #Nifty 31 minutes ago TOI Business Sensex stages 1,325 points recovery to close at 34,103; Nifty settles above 10,000 https://t.co/kq9wxy2LI7 34 minutes ago Syed Salman RT @timesofindia: #Sensex stages 1,325 points recovery in highly volatile trade, ends at 34,103; Nifty settles above 10,000 https://t.co/9y… 51 minutes ago