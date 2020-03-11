Global  

Sensex stages 1,325 points recovery to close at 34,103; Nifty settles above 10,000

IndiaTimes Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Equity indices on Friday staged sharp recovery with the benchmark BSE sensex rising over 1,300 points as major global markets were lifted by hopes that a US stimulus package could help limit the economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak.
Recent related news from verified sources

Sensex ends 62.45 points higher; Nifty closes below 10,500

Equity benchmark indices on Wednesday (March 11) ended on a flat note with the Sensex closing 62 points or 0.18 per cent higher at 35,697. 
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimesDNA

Sensex crashes by 2,500 points, Nifty down by 761 points as coronavirus declared pandemic

Indian equity markets opened in red on Thursday (March 12) with the BSE Sensex losing 1,672.09 points or 4.68% at 34025.31, and the Nifty plunging 490.40 points...
Zee News Also reported by •DNAIndiaTimes

