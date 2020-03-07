Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Yes Bank crisis: Moratorium will be lifted 3 days after notifying RBI's revival scheme, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Yes Bank crisis: Moratorium will be lifted 3 days after notifying RBI's revival scheme, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Zee News Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The Finance Minister said, "State Bank of India (SBI) will invest up to 49 per cent of the equity. Other investors are also being invited."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Yes Bank crisis: Sitharaman gives details of RBI proposed reconstruction scheme

Yes Bank crisis: Sitharaman gives details of RBI proposed reconstruction scheme 05:16

 The Union Cabinet on Friday approved reconstruction scheme for Yes Bank under which SBI will acquire 49 per cent stake in the crisis-ridden private sector bank. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Union Cabinet has approved the reconstruction scheme for Yes Bank as suggested by the Reserve...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Yes Bank Crisis- यस बैंक संकट पर Nirmala Sitharaman ने RBI से मांगी रिपोर् [Video]

Yes Bank Crisis- यस बैंक संकट पर Nirmala Sitharaman ने RBI से मांगी रिपोर्

Yes Bank Crisis- यस बैंक संकट पर Nirmala Sitharaman ने RBI से मांगी रिपोर्ट,एक साल तक नहीं जाएगी किसी..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:15Published
Yes Bank Crisis- यस बैंक संकट पर बोलीं Nirmala Sitharaman, नहीं डूबेगा ज [Video]

Yes Bank Crisis- यस बैंक संकट पर बोलीं Nirmala Sitharaman, नहीं डूबेगा ज

Yes Bank Crisis- यस बैंक संकट पर बोलीं Nirmala Sitharaman, नहीं डूबेगा जमाकर्ताओं का एक भी पैसा

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:42Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Yes Bank crisis: Current administrator Prashant Kumar appointed as new MD, CEO

Also, the moratorium on the debt-ridden bank will be lifted within three days of notifying the scheme on March 18 at 6 pm.
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimesDNA

Yes Bank crisis: Solution in place before 30 days, says RBI governor

BI governor Shaktikanta Das has indicated that investors would not have to wait for 30 days for the moratorium on Yes Bank to be lifted and a resolution was...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNA

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.