American Airlines suspends flights between RDU and London – homebound UK, European passengers will need to reroute

First came Paris, then came London: Both of Raleigh-Durham International Airport’s nonstop TransAtlantic flights have been suspended over COVD-19 concerns. Delta had already reduced the frequency of its nonstop flight to Paris. Then on Wednesday, President Donald Trump initiated restrictions limiting travel from 26 European countries. And, as the day unfolded Thursday, it became inevitable that American Airlines' nonstop to London would follow, even though U.K. was not included in Trump's travel… 👓 View full article

