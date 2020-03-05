Global  

American Airlines suspends flights between RDU and London – homebound UK, European passengers will need to reroute

bizjournals Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
First came Paris, then came London: Both of Raleigh-Durham International Airport’s nonstop TransAtlantic flights have been suspended over COVD-19 concerns. Delta had already reduced the frequency of its nonstop flight to Paris. Then on Wednesday, President Donald Trump initiated restrictions limiting travel from 26 European countries. And, as the day unfolded Thursday, it became inevitable that American Airlines' nonstop to London would follow, even though U.K. was not included in Trump's travel…
Recent related news from verified sources

American Airlines extends window to waive change fees in wake of coronavirus

American Airlines has extended its window to waive change fees amid mounting concerns surrounding the spread of the coronavirus.  The Fort Worth, Texas-based...
bizjournals Also reported by •NewsyReutersUSATODAY.com

'It's become clear that more is needed': American takes action amid coronavirus crisis

American Airlines is taking additional steps to counteract the devastating effect the coronavirus is having on commercial air travel. American Airlines Group,...
bizjournals Also reported by •NewsyUSATODAY.com

