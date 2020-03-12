Global  

Update: PGA cancels Valspar Championship, all other tournaments up to the Masters

Friday, 13 March 2020
Update: The PGA Tour decided Thursday night to cancel all tournaments, including the Valspar Championship and Players Championship, leading up to the Masters. "We have pledged from the start to be responsible, thoughtful and transparent with our decision process. We did everything possible to create a safe environment for our players in order to continue the event throughout the weekend, and we were endeavoring to give our fans a much-needed respite from the current climate.  But at this point…
