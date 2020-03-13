Global  

Disney Parks, Universal Studios To Close Over Coronavirus Concerns

RTTNews Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Major theme parks in the United States, including Walt Disney's parks in California and Florida, as well as Universal Studios are closing down temporarily amid the ever-increasing concerns over coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. The Disneyland Resort, comprising Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, will be closed beginning Saturday, March 14 through the end of the month.
 In the statement, Universal said it anticipated the theme park would reopen March 28.

