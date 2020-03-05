CytoDyn names Dr Jacob P. Lalezari as its interim chief medical officer

Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Biotech CytoDyn Inc (OTCMKTS:CYDY), which is developing leronlimab (PRO 140) to treat different types of diseases, has named experienced clinician Dr Jacob P. Lalezari as its interim chief medical officer. Lalezari is currently leading the company's immediate preparations to carry out a coronavirus (COVID-19) clinical trial. READ: CytoDyn gets FDA nod for a preliminary Breakthrough Therapy designation meeting for leronlimab "I am excited to join the CytoDyn team in a leadership role to advance the therapeutic opportunities of leronlimab for so many potential indications," he said in a statement. "I have been deeply involved with CytoDyn for several years and most recently in its cancer studies, which are now producing unique and compelling results. "We are also accelerating the opportunity to evaluate leronlimab as a treatment for coronavirus patients and are hopeful to initiate treatment to patients in the very near future." Lalezari is currently the CEO and director of Quest Clinical Research in San Francisco and has served as a principal investigator for Phase I, II, and III clinical studies of new therapies for viral diseases including HIV/AIDS, CMV, HPV, HSV, Hepatitis B & C, Influenza, RSV and cancer. He also serves as a leading clinician for CytoDyn’s HIV and mTNBC trials with leronlimab. "Based upon his years of clinical experience working with leronlimab, he has a comprehensive understanding of the patient data from our HIV clinical trials for combination and monotherapy, and importantly, our current clinical trials with cancer patients," said Nader Pourhassan, President and CEO of CytoDyn. "This understanding is of the highest importance to us,” he added. Contact the author at [email protected] 👓 View full article

