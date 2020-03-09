Coronavirus outbreak has led Ford to tell its employees to work from home until further notice (F)

Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

· Ford is sending nearly its entire global workforce into remote-mode amid a worsening COVID-19 outbreak.· Thus far, the automaker's hourly workers at its factories have stayed on the job.· The automaker's decision doesn't apply to China, where its says the COVID-19 situation is improving.· Ford's decision goes into


