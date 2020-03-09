Coronavirus outbreak has led Ford to tell its employees to work from home until further notice (F)
Friday, 13 March 2020 () · Ford is sending nearly its entire global workforce into remote-mode amid a worsening COVID-19 outbreak.
· Thus far, the automaker's hourly workers at its factories have stayed on the job.
· The automaker's decision doesn't apply to China, where its says the COVID-19 situation is improving.
· Ford's decision goes into...
NASA's Ames Research Academy in California issued a mandatory work from home policy after one worker tested positive for the coronavirus. The policy is temporary and employees were told to work remotely until further notice.
