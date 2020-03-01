Marcus Center, Milwaukee Rep, Florentine Opera cancel live shows; Skylight, Summerfest take steps over COVID-19
Friday, 13 March 2020 () The Marcus Performing Arts Center, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater and the Florentine Opera Company have made changes to their performance schedules over concerns of the spreading coronavirus. The Marcus Center has canceled Friday's performance of "Yamato: The Drummers of Japan" as a precautionary measure. Refunds are automatically being processed for ticket holders. The Milwaukee Rep, which performs in three venues at the Patty & Jay Baker Theater Complex, two blocks from the Marcus Center, said…