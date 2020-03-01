Marcus Center, Milwaukee Rep, Florentine Opera cancel live shows; Skylight, Summerfest take steps over COVID-19

Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

The Marcus Performing Arts Center, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater and the Florentine Opera Company have made changes to their performance schedules over concerns of the spreading coronavirus . The Marcus Center has canceled Friday's performance of "Yamato: The Drummers of Japan" as a precautionary measure. Refunds are automatically being processed for ticket holders. The Milwaukee Rep, which performs in three venues at the Patty & Jay Baker Theater Complex, two blocks from the Marcus Center, said… 👓 View full article

