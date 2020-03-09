Indy Grand Prix of Alabama canceled due to COVID-19
Friday, 13 March 2020 () One of Birmingham's largest sporting events of the year has been canceled due to the COVID-19 coronavirus. The Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, hosted at Barber Motorsports Park, will not take place. Gene Hallman, CEO of Zoom Motorsports, said the decision was based upon close consultation with numerous parties. “Based on the latest information and expert analysis, the 2020 Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, presented by AmFirst will be canceled as scheduled April 3-5,” Hallman said. “This decision…