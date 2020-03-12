Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry made a 'significant' bet that's paying off as coronavirus ravages markets

'Big Short' investor Michael Burry made a 'significant' bet that's paying off as coronavirus ravages markets

Business Insider Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry made a 'significant' bet that's paying off as coronavirus ravages markets**

· *Michael Burry, a hedge fund manager portrayed by Christian Bale in movie "The Big Short," has a wager against markets that paid off this week as coronavirus fears and an oil shock spurred a massive sell-off.*
· *The money manager, who correctly called the 2008 housing crisis, has a "significant bearish market bet that...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ETCanada - Published < > Embed
News video: ‘Big Brother Canada’ S8 Evictee #2: Michael Stubley

‘Big Brother Canada’ S8 Evictee #2: Michael Stubley 01:42

 “Big Brother Canada” evictee Michael Stubley catches up with ET Canada to open up about his short-lived time in the house, including his showmance with Maddie and where he sees the season going next.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Fed to Inject $1.5 Trillion in Short-Term Funding Markets [Video]

Fed to Inject $1.5 Trillion in Short-Term Funding Markets

Fed to Inject $1.5 Trillion in Short-Term Funding Markets The remarkable decision by the New York Fed was announced on Thursday. NY Fed, via 'The Wall Street Journal' Short-term lending markets are..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:58Published
Market trader shows how to turn Union Jack buntin into coronavirus face masks [Video]

Market trader shows how to turn Union Jack buntin into coronavirus face masks

A market trader has shown British spirit by showing how to turn Union Jack bunting - into corona face masks. Mike Watts, 68, runs souvenir and gift shop A Nice Little Shop, in the Guildhall Markets in..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Recent related news from verified sources

'Big Short' Michael Burry Has a Bearish Bet and Warns of a Selling Stampede

Michael Burry said he amassed a "significant" bearish wager that's performing well as riskier assets tumble and warned of an exodus from passive investments as...
Newsmax

Fed To Pump More Than $1 Trillion Into Financial System

Amid the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, the Federal Reserve is taking significant steps to provide liquidity to the financial markets. The New...
RTTNews Also reported by •Proactive Investors

You Might Like


Tweets about this

joshuanboles

Joshua N. Boles 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry made a 'significant' bet that's paying off as coronavirus ravages markets https://t.co/i1DkPRwQdp 3 hours ago

Dwebbb27

Donna Webb 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry made a 'significant' bet that's paying off as coronavirus ravages markets | Mark… https://t.co/EBBILYeqSp 3 hours ago

allenbyrns

Allen Byrns 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry sticks with Japan picks even as market drops | The Japan Times https://t.co/okZHZPUQH4 5 hours ago

yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @japantimes: 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry sticks with Japan picks even as market drops https://t.co/0pi9njkd5F 11 hours ago

japantimes

The Japan Times 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry sticks with Japan picks even as market drops https://t.co/0pi9njkd5F 15 hours ago

yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @japantimes: 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry sticks with Japan picks even as market drops https://t.co/pPPsTeRt7o 18 hours ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry sticks with Japan picks even as market drops https://t.co/wQEBdlYsNl 1 day ago

japantimes

The Japan Times 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry sticks with Japan picks even as market drops https://t.co/pPPsTeRt7o 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.