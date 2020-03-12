Global  

Hawaii stocks suffer heavy losses on Wall Street's worst day since 1987

bizjournals Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Hawaii stocks suffered heavy losses as Wall Street saw its worst day since 1987, with Hawaiian Airlines’ parent company taking the brunt of the drop the day after President Donald Trump announced a travel ban on flights from Europe in an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 10% by close on Thursday, the S&P 500 lost 9.5% and the Nasdaq Composite lost 9.4%. Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE: HE), parent of Hawaiian Electric Co. and American Savings…
News video: Stock Markets Scrambling Overnight

Stock Markets Scrambling Overnight 01:31

 Expect another brutal day on Wall Street when the opening bell rings later on this morning. CBS News' Michael George reports.

