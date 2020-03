**· *The coronavirus pandemic has led to school closures around the world. *· *As working parents have to take time off or reduce work to take care of children, global gross domestic product is likely to suffer and could fall as much as 1.5% for full-year 2020, according to a Friday report from Capital Economics. *

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Global CO2 emissions plateaued last year: Report PARIS — A new report by the International Energy Agency has found that global carbon emissions flattened in 2019, following two years of increased emissions. The U.S. also decreased its carbon.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:22Published on February 13, 2020 North Korea is still making bombs PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA — North Korea has continued development of its nuclear and missile programs, according to a confidential United Nations report seen by Reuters. The country conducted 13.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:46Published on February 12, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Rear iPhone 3D camera system ‘in the design,’ exciting photo feature possible We’ve been hearing reports about a new iPhone 3D camera system since 2017, with a Ming-Chi Kuo report last year saying the tech would be arriving this year. A...

9to5Mac 1 day ago



Dallas – after falling short last year – lands among cities with promising source of disruptive tech Dallas is hardly the Silicon Valley, but it’s showing some potential on tech. The city landed at No. 19 on a list of the most promising source of disruptive...

bizjournals 1 week ago





Tweets about this