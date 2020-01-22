Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Iowa city defends ban on criminal background checks

Iowa city defends ban on criminal background checks

SmartBrief Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Officials in Waterloo, Iowa, are defending an ordinance passed last November that bars employers from asking prospective empl -More- 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lee's Summit doctor, representative wants to ban medical marijuana telemedicine [Video]

Lee's Summit doctor, representative wants to ban medical marijuana telemedicine

A Lee's Summit doctor and state representative wants to effectively ban medical marijuana telemedicine, where a patient can see a doctor via video. Rep. Dr. Jon Patterson, a Republican, introduced a..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:41Published
Oakland Becomes First California City To Ban Background Checks For Renters [Video]

Oakland Becomes First California City To Ban Background Checks For Renters

Following a unanimous vote by the city council Tuesday night, Oakland has now become the first city in California to ban criminal background checks on potential renters. Joe Vazquez reports...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:04Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.