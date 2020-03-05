Global  

Delta is canceling flights to continental Europe, grounding 300 planes, and reducing flights overall by 40% — the largest cuts in the airline's history (DAL)

Business Insider Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Delta is canceling flights to continental Europe, grounding 300 planes, and reducing flights overall by 40% — the largest cuts in the airline's history (DAL)· Delta Air Lines will cut flights to continental Europe for the next 30 days, CEO Ed Bastian said in a note to employees on Friday. 
· The airline will cut flights overall by 40% over the next few months, which Bastian said was the largest reduction in the company's history, including 9/11. 
· Delta will continue flights...
