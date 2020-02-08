Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > How Cincinnati construction companies are coping with coronavirus

How Cincinnati construction companies are coping with coronavirus

bizjournals Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
As the first Greater Cincinnati residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, local construction companies are taking steps to mitigate its spread. Dave Spaulding, vice president and general manager of Turner Construction Co., said as of early Friday afternoon the contractor was not shutting any projects down and has not been asked by any owners to shut projects down. Turner, the region’s largest general contractor, is putting plans in place for each individual project it is working…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

African American Chamber protests no bidding by The Port in awarding Millennium Hotel project [Video]

African American Chamber protests no bidding by The Port in awarding Millennium Hotel project

Construction workers say they're being cheated out of a chance to work on the $54 million Millennium Hotel project because The Port voted to skip the bidding process and award it to Turner..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:28Published
WCPO 9 News asking who's to blame for homes, businesses damaged by blasting [Video]

WCPO 9 News asking who's to blame for homes, businesses damaged by blasting

Were homeowners and business owners given enough heads up about nearby blasting in Northern Kentucky? That’s the question WCPO 9 News is asking the state agency responsible for investigating blasting..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 04:01Published

Recent related news from verified sources

How Cincinnati jobs market fared before coronavirus struck – and an economist’s outlook

Greater Cincinnati companies added 3,000 jobs over the past year, but those figures are before coronavirus concerns began to take hold. Jobs rose at companies in...
bizjournals

U.S. calls on construction companies to donate face masks

The Trump administration on Tuesday called on U.S. construction companies to donate their respirator masks to hospitals and other health care providers combating...
Reuters


Tweets about this

avhslic

Aviation HS OSHA Outreach Provider and Trainer How Cincinnati construction companies are coping with coronavirus https://t.co/Sqsl0DYCHM via @BusinessCourier 13 hours ago

JSchmittCPA

Jeff Schmitt RT @BusinessCourier: Construction continues on major projects across the region, but companies are doing what they can to stop the spread o… 4 days ago

BusinessCourier

Cincinnati Business Courier Construction continues on major projects across the region, but companies are doing what they can to stop the sprea… https://t.co/QI4hpBXbD8 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.