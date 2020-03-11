Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Gov. DeWine, officials give updates on growing coronavirus spread in Ohio

Gov. DeWine, officials give updates on growing coronavirus spread in Ohio

bizjournals Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and other state officials gave an update on the growing coronavirus spread in Ohio — as well as across the globe. From the statehouse Friday afternoon, DeWine said there are now 13 confirmed cases in the state, including four in Cincinnati and another four in the Cleveland area. "This is not surprising; we believe there are many people in Ohio today who are carrying the virus," DeWine said “It’s already all over the state of Ohio. This is not unexpected and fully predictable." More…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published < > Embed
News video: Gov. DeWine issues order limiting visitors to nursing homes, assisting living facilities

Gov. DeWine issues order limiting visitors to nursing homes, assisting living facilities 02:14

 In an effort to protect those most vulnerable from coronavirus, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is issuing an order limiting visitors to nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tulsa Health, County, City Officials Provide Coronavirus Update Friday [Video]Tulsa Health, County, City Officials Provide Coronavirus Update Friday

Tulsa Health, County, City Officials Provide Coronavirus Update Friday

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 36:54Published

Pennsylvania Health Officials Give Update On The Latest Coronavirus Cases In The State [Video]Pennsylvania Health Officials Give Update On The Latest Coronavirus Cases In The State

There is now a total of 33 cases in Pennsylvania

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 27:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump, Dem governors clash over coronavirus spread

President Trump and Democratic governors are clashing over the administration’s handling of the coronavirus threat and the role that states should play in...
FOXNews.com

DeWine to issue order restricting mass gatherings amid coronavirus pandemic

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday new rules to try to stop the spread of coronavirus, including limiting mass gatherings and restricting the number of...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DBJnews

Dayton Biz Journal Coronavirus now at 13 confirmed cases in Dayton, as of Friday https://t.co/w9xU9Q8Lvh https://t.co/D0ANrtF7Rw 6 minutes ago

WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WATCH LIVE: Ohio Governor Mike DeWine gives an update on coronavirus as 13 cases are now confirmed in the state: https://t.co/RfR5idreB1 47 minutes ago

Fox19BrittanyH

Brittany Harry Gov. DeWine extends spring break for K-12 students, bans gatherings of 100+.. constant updates on the Coronavirus i… https://t.co/NoN3lbLVOi 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.