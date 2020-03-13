Global  

Here's whats been canceled, postponed as COVID-19 hits the Alamo City

bizjournals Friday, 13 March 2020
The San Antonio Business Journal will update this post as news of postponements or cancellations come in. On Friday morning, the Fiesta San Antonio Commission Inc. delayed the Alamo City's biggest event to November after San Antonio declared a public health emergency banning large public gatherings of over 500 people or more. Pearl management has also suspended all programming until further notice, including the Weekend Farmer's Market, according to an emailed statement. The geyser in the middle…
