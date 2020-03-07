Global  

NEW YORK (AP) — Movie theaters have long acted as a refuge in times of war and recession. Its screens have flickered virtually unabated for the last century. But the coronavirus presents a rare case and an acute crisis for a medium already under threat by the advent of streaming services.

With few exceptions, movie theaters across North America are remaining open while Broadway theaters, sports arenas and museums close their doors to help curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

While Hollywood studios have canceled most upcoming films, this weekend is going forward with a slate of new releases and holdovers. The largest chains, AMC, Regal and Cinemark, are all operating, though some theaters are taking extra precautions.

To counter the spread of the coronavirus, the Alamo Drafthouse is instituting “seat separation” policies, along with extra cleaning of theaters in between showing. The theater chain is requesting each group of moviegoers leave empty seats to their sides, a measure also enacted by Northern Ireland's largest exhibitor, Omniplex. The World Health Organization has suggested maintaining a meter (or about three feet) distance between people.

Theaters are also adjusting to bans on large gatherings, in some cases closing bigger theaters or limiting the number of maximum ticket buyers per screen. AMC, the country's largest chain, on Friday said it would fill its theaters no more than 50% beginning Saturday and until the end of April to help facilitate social distancing. AMC will no longer sell more than 250 tickets for a showing.

The bans against large crowds vary across the country and are rapidly changing, forcing different strategies for movie theaters in various parts of the country. California's ban prohibits more than 250 people in a single space. New York's limits gatherings to 500. Ohio puts its...
Movie theaters, for now, stay open nationwide

NEW YORK (AP) — Movie theaters have long acted as a refuge in times of war and recession. Its screens have flickered virtually unabated for the last century....
Seattle Times Also reported by •Just Jaredbizjournals

