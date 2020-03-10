Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Dow surges 1,985 points as Trump's coronavirus address eases concerns of economic damage

Dow surges 1,985 points as Trump's coronavirus address eases concerns of economic damage

Business Insider Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Dow surges 1,985 points as Trump's coronavirus address eases concerns of economic damage· *US stocks climbed Friday in a bounce back from the worst single-day drop since 1987.*
· *All three major indexes extended gains in late trading as President Donald Trump's address appeared to at least temporarily calm investor nerves over coronavirus.*
· *Equities rallied earlier in the day on hopes of fresh economic...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Stocks Have Worst Day Since 1987 'Black Monday' Crash [Video]Stocks Have Worst Day Since 1987 'Black Monday' Crash

Stocks Have Worst Day Since 1987 'Black Monday' Crash The S&P 500 ended down nine and a half percent on Thursday. The drop is the most substantial daily loss since the stock market crash in 1987. A..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published

Markets Rebound Slightly Tuesday After Dow's Biggest Drop In History [Video]Markets Rebound Slightly Tuesday After Dow's Biggest Drop In History

The federal government scrambled to minimize the economic fallout from the spreading coronavirus as financial markets fell off a cliff on Monday, with President Trump convening his top economic..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 04:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Asian Markets Tumble After Trump Announces Europe Travel Ban

Asian stock markets are tumbling on Thursday and U.S. stock futures extended losses after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a...
RTTNews

Bear market fears grip global shares as pandemic declared, eyes on Trump

Global shares were set for a rocky ride on Thursday as investors tally the economic damage of coronavirus, a day after the U.S. Dow Jones industrials entered...
Reuters


Tweets about this

belamova

РБ головного мозга Dow Jones surges nearly 2,000 points and books best day since 2008 as Trump declares national emergency amid coronavirus pandemic 5 seconds ago

TC1776

Infidella RT @AxiomReport: Dow surges nearly 2,000 points and books best day since 2008 as Trump declares national emergency amid coronavirus pandemi… 13 seconds ago

Destroy_ALEC

Destroy ALEC ---- WASH YOUR HANDS Dow surges 1,985 points as Trump's coronavirus address eases concerns of economic damage - https://t.co/hOXh7UTfc0… https://t.co/ulgg0Onidb 53 seconds ago

FaisamTrader

FaisamTrader $spy $gspc $aapl $nflx $goog $tsla Dow surges nearly 2,000 points and books best day since 2008 as Trump declares n… https://t.co/5DfVfX0ADC 1 minute ago

FaisamTrader

FaisamTrader $spy $gspc $aapl $nflx $goog $tsla Dow surges nearly 2,000 points and books best day since 2008 as Trump declares n… https://t.co/SFuojBSFRK 1 minute ago

jayc_nene

Jabulani Nene RT @MarketWatch: Dow surges nearly 2,000 points and books best day since 2008 as Trump declares national emergency amid coronavirus outbrea… 1 minute ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Dow surges 1,985 points as Trump's coronavirus address eases concerns of economic damage https://t.co/EuGh6shnWn… https://t.co/dNrxokf21D 4 minutes ago

DVend1

DVend Dow surges nearly 2,000 points and books best day since 2008 as Trump declares national emergency... https://t.co/ZQRtOqfIHj 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.