Wells Fargo names new general counsel Friday, 13 March 2020

Wells Fargo & Co. has hired away another TD Bank executive to fill a key role in its senior executive team. Ellen Patterson has been named senior executive vice president and general counsel, effective March 23. Based in Cherry Hill, N.J., Patterson most recently served as general counsel for Toronto-based TD (NYSE: TD), receiving a promotion in 2017 after leading U.S. legal operations for the preceding five years. At Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC), she will report to new CEO Charlie Scharf and will… 👓 View full article

