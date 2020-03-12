Global  

Princess Cruises CEO Explains Decision To Halt Global Operations

NPR Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Princess Cruises President Jan Swartz about her decision to suspend cruise operations for 60 days. People on two Princess boats tested positive for coronavirus.
News video: Princess Cruises To Pause Operations

Princess Cruises To Pause Operations 02:01

 The cruise lines made the announcement after President Trump announced a travel ban to Europe. Kara Finnstrom reports.

Princess Cruises, hobbled by coronavirus, admits data breach

Princess Cruises, the cruise liner forced to halt its global operations after two of its ships confirmed on-board outbreaks of coronavirus, has now confirmed a...
TechCrunch

Princess Cruises suspending global operations for 60 days

MIAMI (AP) — Princess Cruises, which had one of its ships quarantined off the coast of Japan last month, is suspending global operations through early May...
Seattle Times

