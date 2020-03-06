Flyers, 76ers agree to pay game-day employees during coronavirus shutdown

Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Per diem employees at the Wells Fargo Center will continue to be paid for games missed during the suspension of NBA and NHL games, both of which froze their seasons this week out of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus . Approximately 1,000 employees are paid hourly wages, per game, to work Philadelphia 76ers and Flyers events. Those workers include ticket-takers, ushers, security staff, and technical staff. The list does not include food services workers employed by Aramark. The Wells Fargo…


