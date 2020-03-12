Global  

Business Insider Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Trump called on Walmart, CVS, Target, and Walgreens to help slow the spread of the coronavirus as he declares a national emergency· President Donald Trump called on private companies to assist with the effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic
· At a press conference at the White House, Trump was joined by business leaders from Walgreens, Target, Walmart, CVS, and other companies. 
· He said that drive-through testing centers will be...
 President Donald Trump announced Friday that he is declaring the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency, as Washington struggles with providing Americans with relief and officials race to slow the spread of the outbreak.

Skyler Henry reports on national response expected after President Trump declares coronavirus state of emergency in U.S. (3-13-2020)

By Masood Farivar With the World Health Organization classifying the global coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, U.S. President Donald Trump announced late...
Donald Trump will declare a national state of emergency as the US braces for the coronavirus pandemic, according to reports.
