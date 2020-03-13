On eve of Disneyland closure, fun trumps virus fear Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )





It was a rare rainy day in Southern California, and visitors wearing sequined mouse ears and plastic raincoats sought to cram in all the rides, treats and magical memories they could. before the self-proclaimed Happiest Place on Earth closes Saturday through the end of the month.



There were limited outward signs of the virus — a woman using a bleach wipe on a table, conversations about the health crisis as people waited in lines for rides. But there were no warnings at the entrance about coronavirus or reminders to create “social space" with other patrons. Signs in restrooms urged visitors to wash their hands for 20 seconds but didn't reference the virus.



There are no documented coronavirus cases from Disneyland.



Reaction to the closure was mixed. Some said it was a good move to protect public health while others thought it was overwrought.



The decision roiled Rochelle Van Eysden and her family of five who traveled from New Zealand for a three-day vacation at Disneyland with plans to then take a week-long cruise to Mexico. They got less time at the park, and it's likely their cruise won't happen.



“We’ve promised the kids this trip for years and years and years,” said Eysden, 46. “We’ve been through earthquakes and wildfires and mosque shootings, and this was their reward. And now our three-day pass has turned into a two-day trip to Disneyland, and we’re absolutely gutted.”



“I think it’s just a major overreaction on the part of everybody,” she said.



Kristina Pasillas, 24, and Gary Moreno, 28, made the... ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Thousands flocked to Disneyland on Friday for glimpses of Mickey and Minnie, a ride on “Ït's a Small World" and a last trip to the Galaxy's Edge before a historically long closure because of the new coronavirus It was a rare rainy day in Southern California, and visitors wearing sequined mouse ears and plastic raincoats sought to cram in all the rides, treats and magical memories they could. before the self-proclaimed Happiest Place on Earth closes Saturday through the end of the month.There were limited outward signs of the virus — a woman using a bleach wipe on a table, conversations about the health crisis as people waited in lines for rides. But there were no warnings at the entrance about coronavirus or reminders to create “social space" with other patrons. Signs in restrooms urged visitors to wash their hands for 20 seconds but didn't reference the virus.There are no documented coronavirus cases from Disneyland.Reaction to the closure was mixed. Some said it was a good move to protect public health while others thought it was overwrought.The decision roiled Rochelle Van Eysden and her family of five who traveled from New Zealand for a three-day vacation at Disneyland with plans to then take a week-long cruise to Mexico. They got less time at the park, and it's likely their cruise won't happen.“We’ve promised the kids this trip for years and years and years,” said Eysden, 46. “We’ve been through earthquakes and wildfires and mosque shootings, and this was their reward. And now our three-day pass has turned into a two-day trip to Disneyland, and we’re absolutely gutted.”“I think it’s just a major overreaction on the part of everybody,” she said.Kristina Pasillas, 24, and Gary Moreno, 28, made the... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources On eve of Disneyland closure, fun trumps virus fear Thousands flocked to Disneyland for glimpses of Mickey and Minnie, a ride on "Ãt's a Small World" and a last trip to the Galaxy's Edge before the park closes...

Newsday 55 minutes ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this