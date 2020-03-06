Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Enterprise adjusts car rental policies to help university students get home

Enterprise adjusts car rental policies to help university students get home

bizjournals Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Enterprise Rent-A-Car on Friday said it was waiving its young renter fee and reducing the age required to rent a vehicle in a move aimed at helping university students get home. St. Louis-based Enterprise said its minimum rental age requirement will drop from 21 to 18 through the end of May at all locations nationwide. To be eligible, students age 18 to 24 are required to show both a valid driver's license and an official student ID card. Colleges nationwide and across St. Louis this week shifted…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: University of Dayton students PARTY after shutdown amid coronavirus fear, drawing riot police with pepper spray balls

University of Dayton students PARTY after shutdown amid coronavirus fear, drawing riot police with pepper spray balls 00:26

 Students at the University of Dayton in Ohio threw one big street party on early Wednesday morning (March 11) after the school announced a shutdown out of coronavirus fears but full-fledged riot police showed up to disperse the festivities with pepper spray balls, which act like tear...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Waves of students make way home after Greece shuts schools and universities to stop coronavirus spread [Video]

Waves of students make way home after Greece shuts schools and universities to stop coronavirus spread

Waves of students have been seen making their way home from Thessaloniki as Greece shuts down schools and universities to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The Aristotle University of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:00Published
Duquesne Students Not Allowed Back On Campus After Returning From Study Abroad [Video]

Duquesne Students Not Allowed Back On Campus After Returning From Study Abroad

Dozens of Duquesne University students studying in Rome were forced to come home early due to the coronavirus, KDKA's Pam Surano reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:25Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Amber Rudd ‘no-platformed’ at Oxford University event after student backlash

Former home secretary Amber Rudd urged Oxford University students to “stop hiding and start engaging” after she was “no-platformed” 30 minutes before she...
Belfast Telegraph

News24.com | CPUT has been paid, says NSFAS as protests continue over no-payment claims

The National Students Financial Aid Scheme says it has paid what it owes the Cape Peninsula University of Technology, which is why it is meeting student leaders...
News24


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.