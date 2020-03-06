Enterprise adjusts car rental policies to help university students get home
Friday, 13 March 2020 () Enterprise Rent-A-Car on Friday said it was waiving its young renter fee and reducing the age required to rent a vehicle in a move aimed at helping university students get home. St. Louis-based Enterprise said its minimum rental age requirement will drop from 21 to 18 through the end of May at all locations nationwide. To be eligible, students age 18 to 24 are required to show both a valid driver's license and an official student ID card. Colleges nationwide and across St. Louis this week shifted…
Students at the University of Dayton in Ohio threw one big street party on early Wednesday morning (March 11) after the school announced a shutdown out of coronavirus fears but full-fledged riot police showed up to disperse the festivities with pepper spray balls, which act like tear...