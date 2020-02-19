Global  

Led by Sidney Crosby, Penguins to pay PPG Paints Arena workers during NHL hiatus

Led by Sidney Crosby, Penguins to pay PPG Paints Arena workers during NHL hiatus

bizjournals Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
The Pittsburgh Penguins announced on Friday a plan to pay full- and part-time arena workers at PPG Paints Arena. Earlier this week, the NHL suspended play due to mounting fears about the COVID-19 coronavirus. The Penguins had six regular season games left that employees would not have been paid for. According to a release from the team, funding will come from Pittsburgh Penguins players, led by captain Sidney Crosby, as well as the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and the Mario Lemieux Foundation. "The…
