Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > How Hawaii is preparing for COVID-19's potential affect on unemployment

How Hawaii is preparing for COVID-19's potential affect on unemployment

bizjournals Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Scott Murakami, the director of the Hawaii Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR), told Pacific Business News that his office is remaining "diligent" in its efforts to prepare for a potential surge in people needing to file unemployment claims.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LeahBremer

Leah Bremer RT @ScottMorishige: Our website, https://t.co/s8NRNJprRv, contains resources for homeless service providers regarding planning and preparin… 22 hours ago

hiconversation

The Conversation Hilton Raethel of @HealthcareHAH updates us how Hawaii's healthcare industry is preparing for a possible onslaught… https://t.co/rxbL4vDDdR 1 day ago

ScottMorishige

Scott Morishige Our website, https://t.co/s8NRNJprRv, contains resources for homeless service providers regarding planning and prep… https://t.co/NNZbH1QgmB 1 day ago

paddybts

paddy bts RT @NewtonMark: It’s becoming a crisis, so COVID-19 is preparing a vacation in Hawaii. https://t.co/ddIvLbSek9 #ScottyFromMarketing 5 days ago

NewtonMark

RealMarkNewton It’s becoming a crisis, so COVID-19 is preparing a vacation in Hawaii. https://t.co/ddIvLbSek9 #ScottyFromMarketing 5 days ago

_tlovvvve_

Taylor Love in the event that my trip to Hawaii in April gets fucked over, what's the best way to go about preparing for***t… https://t.co/E19TzAC2Ig 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.