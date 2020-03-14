How Hawaii is preparing for COVID-19's potential affect on unemployment Saturday, 14 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Scott Murakami, the director of the Hawaii Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR), told Pacific Business News that his office is remaining "diligent" in its efforts to prepare for a potential surge in people needing to file unemployment claims. 👓 View full article

