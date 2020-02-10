Global  

Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board

Reuters India Saturday, 14 March 2020
Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates, who made the company one of the world's most valuable technology firms, stepped down from the board on Friday to focus on philanthropic works related to global health, education and climate change.
News video: Bill Gates Steps Down From Microsoft's Board Of Directors

Bill Gates Steps Down From Microsoft's Board Of Directors 00:31

 Microsoft announced a major change.

Bill Gates steps down from the Microsoft board of directors

Bill Gates steps down from the Microsoft board of directors45 years after he started his company, Bill Gates is stepping down from the boards of Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway. While he’s not had a day-to-day role...
The Next Web

Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft, Berkshire boards

The Microsoft co-founder says he wants to spend more time on the charitable foundation he runs with wife Melinda.,
USATODAY.com


