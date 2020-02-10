Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board

Saturday, 14 March 2020 () Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates, who made the company one of the world's most valuable technology firms, stepped down from the board on Friday to focus on philanthropic works related to global health, education and climate change.
AP Elon Musk said college is "not for learning" and that you can basically learn anything you want to for free. During a Q&A at the Satellite 2020 conference on Monday, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said he..
Yacht architcts Sinot have denied widespread media reports claiming that Microsoft founder Bill Gates had ordered the firm's 112-metre hydrogen-powered superyacht. The £500 million vessel features an..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published