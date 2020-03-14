Global  

Govt hikes excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre

Zee News Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Excise duty on petrol and diesel was on Saturday hiked by Rs 3 per litre as the government looked to mop up gains arising from fall in international oil prices.
News video: Coronavirus: 2 dead in India, cases rise to 83, 10 recover| Oneindia News

Coronavirus: 2 dead in India, cases rise to 83, 10 recover| Oneindia News 03:23

 Govt raises excise duty on petrol-diesel by Rs 3/litre; 68-year-old woman is second death due to Coronavirus in India; More shutdowns in states across India in measure to implement social distancing; WHO director general advises comprehensive approach; National Emergency declared in US, Trump may get...

Indian Express

Government raises excise duty on petrol, diesel by Rs 3 per litre

Special excise duty on petrol was hiked by Rs 2 to Rs 8 per litre incase of petrol and to Rs 4 incase of diesel, an official notification from the government...
IndiaTimes

