Trump declares national emergency to deal with coronavirus

Seattle Times Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Friday declared a national emergency to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and announced new steps he said would speed the availability of testing for the virus, as his administration reached a deal with congressional Democrats to provide tens of billions of dollars for sick pay for affected workers and […]
News video: President Trump declares National emergency

President Trump declares National emergency 00:51

 Now to the coronavirus and that big announcement from the White House.

Trump declares coronavirus a national emergency [Video]Trump declares coronavirus a national emergency

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday declared a national emergency over the fast-spreading coronavirus, opening the door to providing what he said was about $50 billion in federal aid to fight the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:27Published

President Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus [Video]President Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus

Watch President Trump's full news conference from the White House.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 30:14Published


US military to halt domestic travel for servicemembers due to coronavirus

US military to halt domestic travel for servicemembers due to coronavirusPresident Donald Trump declared a US national emergency over the quickly spreading coronavirus on Friday. ;
Jerusalem Post Also reported by •BBC News

Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus, says 'we will overcome the threat of the virus'

President Trump on Friday declared a national emergency over the coronavirus crisis amid extensive disruptions to the economy and American life.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •ReutersDelawareonlineBBC NewsBusiness InsiderReuters India

