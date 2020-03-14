Nearly 12 lakh international passengers screened for coronavirus: Aviation ministry
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said so far nearly 12 lakh passengers coming from abroad have been screened for coronavirus at various airports across the country. He further said, out of nearly 12 lakh passengers who were screened at 30 airports only 3,225 were referred to tests.
