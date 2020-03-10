Fin24.com | Apple closes all stores outside greater China for 2 weeks

Global  

Apple closes all stores outside greater China for 2 weeks

Saturday, 14 March 2020
Fin24.com | Apple closes all stores outside greater China for 2 weeksThe technology giant says it is moving to remote work in order to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.
Coronavirus: Apple temporarily closes all of its stores outside Greater China

Apple has announced it will close all its retail stores worldwide, except in Greater China, until 27 March and is encouraging office staff to work remotely.
SBS

Coronavirus outbreak: All Apple stores outside China to remain closed till March 27

Tim Cook said all of 42 Apple stores in Greater China have reopened as the rate of infections has dramatically declined in the country.
DNA


