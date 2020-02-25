Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Apple to close retail stores outside Greater China until March 27

Apple to close retail stores outside Greater China until March 27

Reuters Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Apple Inc said late on Friday it will close all its retail stores outside Greater China until March 27, to minimize risk of coronavirus transmission.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Street - Published < > Embed
News video: Apple Re-Opens For Business in China

Apple Re-Opens For Business in China 01:58

 As much of the world shuts down amid the coronavirus pandemic, Apple is re-opening all of its retail stores in China - a small sign of a return to normalcy.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Apple Set to Open Its First Physical Stores in India [Video]Apple Set to Open Its First Physical Stores in India

Apple Set to Open Its First Physical Stores in India Apple CEO Tim Cook has confirmed that the company is planning to open a store in India next year and an online outlet later in 2020. The move..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:50Published

Apple Gets Back to Doing (Some) Business in China [Video]Apple Gets Back to Doing (Some) Business in China

Apple reopens some retail stores in China as coronavirus-related restrictions begin to ease. Its manufacturing capabilities, however, are a very different story.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Apple to close retail stores worldwide, except Greater China, until March 27

Apple Inc said late on Friday it will close all its retail stores, except those in Greater China, for the next two weeks to minimize the risk of coronavirus...
Reuters India

All Apple Stores outside of Greater China are closing until March 27th

Apple CEO Tim Cook sent out a statement in the early hours of Saturday morning detailing Apple's worldwide response to COVID-19. Among the steps taken is news...
engadget


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.