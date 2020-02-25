Apple to close retail stores outside Greater China until March 27

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Apple Set to Open Its First Physical Stores in India Apple Set to Open Its First Physical Stores in India Apple CEO Tim Cook has confirmed that the company is planning to open a store in India next year and an online outlet later in 2020. The move.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:50Published 2 weeks ago Apple Gets Back to Doing (Some) Business in China Apple reopens some retail stores in China as coronavirus-related restrictions begin to ease. Its manufacturing capabilities, however, are a very different story. Credit: The Street Duration: 02:25Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Apple to close retail stores worldwide, except Greater China, until March 27 Apple Inc said late on Friday it will close all its retail stores, except those in Greater China, for the next two weeks to minimize the risk of coronavirus...

Reuters India 1 hour ago



All Apple Stores outside of Greater China are closing until March 27th Apple CEO Tim Cook sent out a statement in the early hours of Saturday morning detailing Apple's worldwide response to COVID-19. Among the steps taken is news...

engadget 2 hours ago





