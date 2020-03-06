Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Why is Steven Soderbergh’s 2011 movie ‘Contagion’ suddenly viral? It predicted the coronavirus

Why is Steven Soderbergh’s 2011 movie ‘Contagion’ suddenly viral? It predicted the coronavirus

Hindu Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
The movie, which starred actors like Gwyneth Paltrow, Matt Damon, Jude Law and Kate Winslet, offered surprisingly well-researched insight into pandemic procedurals and worst-case scenarios
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published < > Embed
News video: Contagion Movie (2011) - Marion Cotillard, Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow

Contagion Movie (2011) - Marion Cotillard, Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow 02:29

 Contagion Movie Trailer (2011) - Plot synopsis: Healthcare professionals, government officials and everyday people find themselves in the midst of a worldwide epidemic as the CDC works to find a cure. Director: Steven Soderbergh Writer: Scott Z. Burns Stars: Marion Cotillard, Matt Damon, Laurence...

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus has made 2011 movie, 'Contagion,' a hot rental on Amazon Prime, iTunes

Made in 2011 by director Steven Soderbergh with an all-star cast, 'Contagion' is scary but packs a vital message about importance of precautions.
USATODAY.com

The 2011 pandemic movie 'Contagion' is surging in rentals and piracy due to the coronavirus and has hit the No. 7 spot on iTunes

The 2011 pandemic movie 'Contagion' is surging in rentals and piracy due to the coronavirus and has hit the No. 7 spot on iTunes· The 2011 movie "Contagion," about a pandemic, is increasing in popularity due to the coronavirus, which has spread to at least 88 countries and killed more...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

krullenbos

Remco I’m watching Contagion, because it’s the best movie about pandemics like we have right now. Steven Soderbergh made… https://t.co/Kht89NYTPH 15 minutes ago

NotThatBobJames

Bob James For Me, Rewatching ‘Contagion’ Was Fun, Until It Wasn’t￼ Some of us have turned to the 2011 movie by Steven Soderb… https://t.co/pW6lRwklqS 15 minutes ago

NotThatBobJames

Bob James ‘Contagion,’ Steven Soderbergh’s 2011 Thriller, Is Climbing Up the Charts I People are streaming it because of cor… https://t.co/m2j0dPUaP4 20 minutes ago

cindyfawn

Cindy Fawn RT @ksorbs: Nobody is saying that COVID-19 doesn't pose a hazard and common sense precautions shouldn't be taken, especially with the elder… 21 minutes ago

KKhattakk

Khan RT @NomadicZak: "Some of us have turned to the 2011 movie by Steven Soderbergh to see just how bad things can get." Indeed, when Coronaviru… 1 hour ago

Robeto2009

Robeto ‘Contagion,’ Steven Soderbergh’s 2011 Thriller, Is Climbing Up the Charts https://t.co/TiF2tclLdO 2 hours ago

glory_chanteuse

Glory Masetlane RT @RollingStone: How Steven Soderbergh's pandemic procedural 'Contagion' suddenly became the most urgent movie of 2020 https://t.co/S5cSHW… 3 hours ago

dreamideaz

Dilip Sahani Why is Steven Soderbergh’s 2011 movie ‘Contagion’ suddenly viral? It predicted the coronavirus https://t.co/IDYYAmHGJg 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.