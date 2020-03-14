AirAsia India also grounds Kunal Kamra for 1.5 months till April 27

Saturday, 14 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A day after Vistara, AirAsia India has also grounded standup comedian Kunal Kamra for 1.5 months till April 27, 2020. In a statement, AirAsia India said on Saturday that "in accordance with the directives issued by the HQs DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) have also placed Kunal Kamra on their no fly list till April 27, 2020."


